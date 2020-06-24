Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Pokémon GO has various events that keep the community hooked on the game and having lots of fun. This is why we believe that several will be disappointed to learn that an event scheduled for this week was canceled.

Through a statement, Niantic reported that Pinsir’s Raid Day was canceled. We remind you that this event was scheduled to take place on June 28 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, local time.

Updates to events: Pinsir Raid Day https://t.co/d95tyvU5hv – Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 24, 2020

On Pinsir’s Raid Day, the Insect-like creature originally from Kanto was going to take Poké Stops to appear in 3-Star Raids. Also, a package with 3 Remote Raid Passes was going to be offered in exchange for 1 Pokémon GO Pokémon.

At the moment, Niantic has not specified the reason why this event was canceled.

