East Sunday, May 10 a new edition of MONEY IN THE BANK The appointment will take place at Titan Towers, which is the WWE headquarters in Stanford (Connecticut, USA). In Spain you can see it through WWE Network starting at 7pm ET – 1am, Spanish timenola.

The confirmed fight card is as follows:

Money in the Bank Ladder women’s match: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

Money in the Bank ladder match men: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz & John Morrison vs. Fight House Party

