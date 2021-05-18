This weekend there were 3.6 million trips, 4% more than before the pandemic

EFE / THE WORLD

In addition, there were 11 accidents with 12 deaths, half were motorists. It’s the second most tragic weekend of the year

The Spanish roads have registered this weekend, first without a state of alarm, 3.6 million long-distance trips, representing an increase of 4% compared to an equivalent weekend in May 2019, before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. According to the General Directorate of Traffic, said figure represents an increase of 37% compared to the trips of the previous weekend.

Furthermore, these movements have also had an influence on the loss ratio. Between three o’clock on Friday afternoon and twelve o’clock on Sunday night took place 11 fatal accidents. in which 12 people died. This has made it the second most tragic weekend so far this year, after the third of March. Then, coinciding with the beginning of the Easter holidays, 14 people died in traffic accidents. In total, 32 deaths were recorded during those holidays, the worst figure since 2016.

Bikers, the most fragile part again

However, last weekend it was the one that has registered the most deceased motorists: six, 50% of the total deceased. The most sinister day was Sunday with eight deaths in seven accidents, followed by Saturday with three deaths, while on Friday there was one. In the annual accumulated until Sunday, 298 deaths have been recorded on the Spanish roads.

In this weekend without a state of alarm and with mobility between autonomous communities allowedRoad trips to leave Madrid have increased by 50% compared to the previous week and have been similar to those recorded on a weekend in May before the pandemic.

