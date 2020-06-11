The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most important sporting events in the world. A 24-hour uninterrupted race, where several pilots from the same team take turns driving without stopping. On June 13 at 15:00 the departure should have started, but the covid-19 has changed the plans. The royal race has been postponed to September, but the fans are not going to run out of events this weekend: instead it will be held a revolutionary eSport race called 24 Hours of Virtual Le Mans.

It will be a full-blown sporting event, with the participation of 50 cars from brands like Porsche or Ferrari, and more than 200 pilots. The teams will mix professional pilots of the category of Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Felipe Massa or Max Verstappen, with professional simracers, that is, pilots competing in driving simulators.

The chosen simulator is an old fan acquaintance, the prestigious PC simulator rFactor 2, which can be purchased on Steam for only 30 euros, although the La Sarthe circuit, which is where the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be run, is a paid circuit and costs 10.99 euros.

rFactor 2 It is one of the most advanced driving simulators out there. All vehicle parameters are simulated with total precision, and the circuits have been 3D laser scanned to get an accurate representation. Playing without any help is like real driving.

To win on Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans It takes the same preparation as in a real race, and the teams are taking it seriously. The advantage of using a simulator is that with the push of a button you can change from day to night, put on or take off rain, to make tests much easier.

But you have to make exactly the same adjustments to the car as you would in a real race. “We are paying as much attention to the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans as to any other race and of course we want to win,” explains Pascal Zurlinden, Porsche Competition Director, in a press release.

The official Posche team. which will fight for victory in the GTE class, is made up of more than 30 people, including the 16 pilots. Two official drivers will share the wheel in each car with two professional simulator drivers. “Each of our vehicles will be supervised by a competition engineer. Official and simulator drivers sometimes have different preferences, so finding balance is one of the special challenges,” says Pascal Zurlinden.

Curiously, These virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans also include a section on real circuits. A three-hour session and a six-hour session on the 13,626-kilometer track, which combines a permanent circuit and secondary roads around Le Mans, temporarily closed to traffic. Each driver must participate in at least one of these sessions and do a minimum of ten laps to be allowed to take the start.

During the 24 Hours, each of the four drivers of each car must drive at least four hours, but not more than seven or more than three times in a five-hour period.

The Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans they start Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. French local time. Before that, there will be free practice sessions, which will take place on Wednesday the 10th, between 10:00 am and 10:00 pm, and on Thursday the 11th, between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. Following the latter, a three-hour race test will be held starting at 6:00 pm. On Friday, June 12, a new free practice session will be held from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. The 20 minute qualification for the GTE category begins on Friday at 6.10 pm.

You can follow the event online live, completely free, through the website MotorSport.tv.