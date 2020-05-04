Washington DC- The United States plans to start treating some of its most serious COVID-19 patients in the next few days with the antiviral remdesivir, the drug manufacturer said, as tensions continued in the country due to the uneven rate of reopening between different state.

The drug, recently approved by the fast-track route for use in the US, could reach the first coronavirus patients out of clinical trials in the country this Monday or in the following days, while its manufacturer, the US pharmaceutical company Gilead, plans to export it to other nations that give it the green light.

“We intend for it to reach patients (in the US) earlier this week,” said Daniel O’Day, the CEO of Gilead, during an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

UP TO 200,000 TREATMENTS

The California-based pharmacist has donated to the US Government. “all their supply” of remdesivir, about 1.5 million vials or bottles that can be used to complete “100,000 or 200,000 treatments, depending” on whether the drug is administered “for five days or ten days,” O’Day said.

Gilead has accelerated its production of the antiviral and this week announced that it is confident that it will have “several million” rounds of treatment available by the end of this year, a supply that could go as much to the US. like patients in other countries.

“Our donation will be available to patients here in the United States and around the world as other countries make regulatory decisions” about the use of remdesivir, O’Day said.

The CEO of Gilead seemed to refer with that statement to the initial supply of 1.5 million vials that he has donated to the US Government, but the White House has not yet ruled on the possibility that the pharmaceutical company exports part of that amount of medication.

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously, began development in 2009 and was tried without too much success in Ebola patients in the past decade and was approved in the United States. for use against COVID-19 last Friday, through an “emergency authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That experimental therapy will be reserved for critically ill patients, something the FDA defines as the need for breathing assistance, and its distribution will be decided by the federal government based on “things like beds in intensive care units,” said O ‘ Day.

“They will begin sending tens of thousands of treatments earlier this week, and we will be adjusting that as the epidemic changes and evolves in different cities in the US,” he said.

Although some experts warn that there is still no certainty about the safety of this antiviral or its effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus, the indications in clinical trials that it can shorten the duration of the disease have been a ray of hope in the United States, the country most affected by the pandemic.

MORE WOOD TO THE THEORY OF THE CHINESE LABORATORY

Meanwhile, the government of President Donald Trump continued his campaign to pressure China: the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that his government has “enormous amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, something that Beijing denies.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” Pompeo said during an interview with ABC News.

Pompeo has spoken like this despite US intelligence agencies saying this week that they are still examining that possibility and have not reached a conclusion.

And he also said that the White House will hold those responsible for “hiding from the world” the gravity of the crisis, in an apparent reference to retaliation against China, to which Trump plans to impose some financial punishment for the issue.

.