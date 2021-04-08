“This week is not the same without you”, the emotional message of the champion DJ to Tiger

Tiger Woods, still convalescing from the serious car accident suffered in the surroundings of Los Angeles last February, did not appear in the traditional Champions Dinner prior to Masters in it Augusta National. There were those who trusted the presence of the former world No. 1 and five-time winner of the Green Jacket at the agape, whose host was the defender of the title Dustin JohnsonBut the truth is that logic prevailed and Tiger did not attend the Dinner.

However, Tiger was present in soul. The Masters decided to save a free chair in the dining room. Woods’s. Nice gesture. Tiger, for his part, sent a message via social networks with great humor: “I will miss seeing Dustin Johnson paying the bill tonight. It’s one of my favorite nights. “

DJ, at his first Masters Champions Dinner, also took the opportunity to respond to him before the event, pointing out how much everyone would miss the Californian that night. “We will miss you here, this week is not the same without you,” wrote the world No. 1 on social networks.

Companions of yours and good friends, like Justin thomasThey also miss him: “What I miss the most are the practice laps with him. Whenever I’m home I try to go see him. Last week I was with him twice. On Friday I wrote to him and he told me that he is starting to land and that he is very angry not being here with us. We also regret that he is not here ”, explained the world No. 2.

The traditional Champions Dinner that every Tuesday in the week of the Masters brings together, with a table and tablecloth in between, the winners of the famous Green Jacket, they enjoyed the menu chosen by Dustin Johnson, winner of the edition of the tournament played last month November: two varieties of salads to choose from (Garden Salad or Caesar Salad), a main course of filet mignon with mashed potatoes and vegetables, marinated sea bass and a dessert of peaches, apple pie and vanilla ice cream. All this, washed down with wines of French origin, Lucien le Moine from 2016 and Chateau Lynch Bages from 1998.

It is a night where thousands of anecdotes and comics from the Masters are told (some no longer compete in the tournament) and among the attendees this year, two Spaniards, Txema Olazábal, double champion in 1994 and 1999, and Sergio garcia, winner in 2017 and who we remember could not be in last November’s edition, organized by Tiger Woods, as he was forced to quarantine after being infected by covid-19 that prevented him from playing the tournament. Sergio signed flags before entering the Dinner with the host, Dustin Johnson, and Bubba watson.