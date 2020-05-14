Mexico City.- Restarting activities does not mean that the mitigation measures of the Covid-19 epidemic are removed, what it means is that they remain below and will be dynamically adapting according to the epidemiological reality, vulnerability and resolution capacity of the states and of the municipalities.

However, in a pandemic decisions are made in a context of uncertainty, said Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, who warned that Covid can be prolonged and would have to resort again to the confinement of the population.

At all times since preparation, during the pandemic and at the height of the pandemic in which the return to a new reality is projected, the public good of health and life, as well as the economic well-being in the optimal balance.

“It is an emerging disease that affected everyone, in which nothing is written as fixed rules, at all times there is uncertainty, all the countries of the world face the question of whether there is a possibility of moving towards the new normality, at what speed and what could be the consequences ”.

In all the countries of the world, added López Gatell, we also face the risk that there could be a reemergence and therefore the awareness that this has to be, as noted by the Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, organized, cautious and in every moment well cared for.

In this context, López Gatell pointed out the possibility of the epidemic continuing with the social and economic consequences of confinement and restriction of public mobility due to the probability of an undesired event occurring and the impact it may have.

In this sense, he noted the unfortunate reality in our country, where the plan to return to a new reality must take into account social conditions, the unjust distribution of wealth, basic infrastructure, access to various services, not only health, which is so different in the different regions of the country.

It may interest you The reopening plan “New Normal” admits the discrepancy: López Obrador

Supported by slides, López Gatell illustrated how Mexico City is still in a phase of ascent and is also at a very intense point of transmission; Oaxaca, on the other hand, is at a point of stability, it has a stable transmission, it generates low and it has a stability in the speed of change.

On the other hand, Quintana Roo, for example, mainly Cancun, one of our most important tourist sites, although there is still an intensity of cases because the health units are still occupied, shows a downward trend. What is expected is that in a few days or weeks we will have a very substantial reduction in the burden of disease in this state.

Jorge Alcocer Varela, Health Secretary, commented in this regard that we have happily learned, like many other things during this epidemic, that the union of health with social is indivisible, it is the best to face any challenge and that we have done.

“We are, as the President said, in the critical part of the pandemic. We are doing well, we will come out stronger from it, but as long as we continue to comply with the recommendations to keep a healthy distance ”.

Seven24.mx

ebv