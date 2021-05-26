This Wednesday Adam Toledo would have turned 14: a policeman killed him

The city of Chicago (Illinois) Since this Wednesday, it has a mural dedicated to the young Latino Adam Toledo, the teenager shot to death by a policeman in the Mexican neighborhood of La Villita two months ago.

Betty Toledo, Adam Toledo’s mother, was present at the presentation of the work on the day that the Hispanic would have turned 14 years old.

The mother could not contain her regret and tears, so one of the lawyers who is handling the young man’s case, Adecena Weiss-Ortiz, read a short statement on his behalf.

“I wish Adam was here with us eating pizza and cake. He was very curious, kind and loving ”, the lawyer read.

The mural, 17 feet high by 60 feet wide, includes Adam’s face with an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on his left in a bluish hue and two doves flying around him.

Below the image of the young man is his date of birth, 05/26/2007 and the date that Eric Stillman, the Chicago police officer, killed him on March 29, 2021.

Milton Coronado, the creator of the new mural, told Efe that the death of the young man at the hands of the agent impacted him “in a very personal way,” so he decided to create a mural in his memory.

Coronado explained that his own father was shot to death in the city a few decades ago and that this mural seeks that people “continue to seek justice and the community act in a more radical way.”

This Tuesday the family announced the creation of the foundation Adam’s Place, a nonprofit organization that will help at-risk youth in Chicago and other Midwestern cities.

It will be a kind of rural sanctuary, about 3.5 hours from Chicagoto keep historically underserved youth out of trouble.

Joel Hirschhorn, another of the Toledo family’s lawyers, indicated that the shelter will give other children the opportunity to have a “better life.”

The attorney ended by telling the nearly 100 people present that the task of reforming the Chicago Police Department is not done yet.

“We have to demand that the police ask questions first before shooting and not shoot first and then ask questions.”, He said.

Adam was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in the early morning of March 29 after a chase on foot. The teenager had raised his hands and was unarmed when he was shot.

Francisco García, grandfather of the young man who fell in an alley in La Villita, thanked everyone present for supporting the Toledo family and sent a message to the city: “I ask for justice for my grandson.”