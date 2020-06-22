Large search engines offer the possibility of reverse image searches. That is to say, search through concrete images others the same or similar. It is basically the same as PimEyes does, but with faces.

This partially free tool, claims to rely on facial recognition technology combined with machine learning to find photos of a person on the internet. Or someone who looks like him.

Uploading a photo that shows a face, taking a photo or indicating the URL of an image, PimEyes He will analyze the face that appears, without going into the composition, the colors or the hairstyle, and will start looking.

PimEyes, the face finder

Most likely, you will first find the photos that we or the person we are looking for have uploaded to social networks and other platforms, as we have seen in our tests.

The most interesting thing, however, is to find other snapshots that we had no knowledge of of their presence on the net and, in addition, it reveals a certain reasonable similarity to other individuals.

PimEyes is able to find images of us that we didn’t even know were on the internet

The images that PimEyes shows us are part of its database, although they have been extracted from the internet, and We can eliminate them by notifying the service through the red flag icon that will appear on the course leaving them on. To remove those images from the websites where they were extracted, we will have to go directly to those responsible.

Although general use of the service is freeAs well as the possibility of receiving alerts when PimEyes finds a new result from our face or a similar one, if we are not premium members (11.39 euros for 24 hours and 16.79 euros for a month) we cannot find out the specific URL in which a specific image has been found.

This website uses machine learning and facial recognition to search your face and the face of anyone throughout the internet