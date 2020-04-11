Many people are used to going to museums whenever we need to cheer up our eyes or spirit, something that is impossible to do these weeks when we are confined to our homes.

Fortunately, the Internet does not stop emerging initiatives that allow us to travel without leaving our homes, being an infinite source of entertainment when we need it most.

Art at the stroke of a click

Virtual Museums is a good example of this, and it is an interactive world map where we can find museums around the world that offer some kind of virtual tour.

When we enter this website we will see the classic Google Maps map, with red locators. These points indicate which museums offer virtual online visits., and some of the most important on the planet are collected on this platform.

We can zoom (zooming out or zooming in on the area we want) and once we select any of the markers it will tell us the name of the museum and what this virtual tour offers us.

Below are (in most cases) two buttons: one to visit the museum’s official website and the other that takes us directly to the virtual tour.

In this way we can visit such emblematic museums as the Frida Kahlo Museum (in Mexico City), the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao or the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in New York.

The reality is that I have spent a good time browsing this interactive map and visiting different museums, and some virtual visits are really impressive (full of works and information about them). It will be useful to have this website at hand during these weeks when we are away from such unforgettable works.

This website takes you on a virtual tour of museums around the world