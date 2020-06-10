Windows are very important in our houses, since in addition to allowing the entry of light and heat, they are capable of making our eyes happy (although here it will depend on where we live). This is something that has gained more value with millions of people confined to their homes throughout the planet.

Window Swap is a web page that invites us to “open a new window anywhere in the world”. Its creators, Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam say that “we must face it: we are all trapped inside, and it will be a while until we travel again. ”

You can record your views and share them with the rest

We will only have to click on the button that appears in the middle of the page, and automatically we will be able to enjoy the views in other people’s houses. In addition to the video, another positive point is that we can enjoy the soundscape of that place.

At the top left is whose house it is, while at the top right the town we are traveling to. When we get tired, at the bottom we will find a button that will take us to a new window.

It can be an oasis if you do not have very good views in your apartment or place where you live, placing these videos in full screen and believing that you are spending this moment in a very different place.

“Window Swap is here to fill that deep void in our hearts, allowing us to look through someone else’s window, somewhere in the world, for a time.”

If you want to contribute to the continued growth of this platform, and invite others to enjoy your views, you will only have to send a video in horizontal and in HD to qunaliaa@gmail.com.

It will have to be ten minutes long and, as in the other examples that appear on this website, it will be necessary to see the frame, in addition to indicating your name and the place where you reside.

