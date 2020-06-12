If you follow certain Twitter accounts, it is because, surely, you are interested in what they can publish. What happens is that these tweets will sometimes be lost among so many likes, retweet of certain people.

Hush is a new platform that invites us to a very simple thing: just see the tweets of those accounts that interest us, without distractions and without “any noise” of any kind.

More words, less distractions

As we can see, one of the most striking points on this page is its minimalist design, in which we will simply see a dark-colored background and cream-colored tweets (in text format).

Another positive point is that no need to create an account to start using it. We simply have to access and press the button that appears on the left (“Edit List”) to create a list of Twitter accounts that we want to follow closely.

It will not be necessary to have a Twitter account to use it

The changes we make to this list will be stored locally, for those users who are concerned about their privacy. Another aspect to keep in mind is that it will not be necessary to have a Twitter account to be able to use it.

No photos, only text, and the tweets appear in chronological order. If we want to know more (or go to the original tweet) we will simply have to click on the small arrow that appears on the right side of each tweet.

It can be ideal for following certain types of accounts or certain types of content, without being interrupted by other accounts (family, friends, coworkers) that we follow in our personal account.

