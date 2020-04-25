         This website shows you how much is a kilometer around your house with a single click

Most boys and girls look forward to Sunday’s arrival. That day, in April, The measures that the Government has taken to lighten the confinement to which the smallest are subjected enter into force..

They may leave the house accompanied by an adult for a maximum of one hour, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. without leaving more than a kilometer from their houses. Faced with this reality that will accompany us for at least some time, many parents wonder how to properly prepare these walks.

Knowing that parts of the surroundings are within a radius of 1 kilometer around our home, we can prepare a walk with the children that meets the established requirements.

For this geomati.co, a software development company specialized in Free GIS, prepared a website as simple as effective: How much is 1km ?.

How much is a kilometer around home?

Use How much is 1km? it’s as simple as accessing the web, scroll the map until we find where we live and click. When we do, a purple circle will indicate the area around us through which we can circulate accompanying our children. It has no more complications.

It is a very clear way of calculating a kilometer around the home and visualizing which streets, squares and area we can move through in accordance with the norms that govern this relief of the confinement of children in Spain.

Then, all that remains is to plan the route to follow with this information, always bearing in mind that we will not be able to spend more than an hour on the street, the playgrounds should not be used, although wooded areas may carry toys and their activity will not be limited . That is, they will be able to run, jump or exercise, as long as they follow the rest of the dictated guidelines.

