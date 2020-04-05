Millions of people throughout the world are at home unable to go out because of coronavirus (Covid-19), a deadly epidemic that over time expands further. There are many companies that are contributing their bit to fight this pandemic, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain, or companies that are making masks with 3D printers to donate them to hospitals. It is important to take precautions to avoid possible infections, and in recent days it was announced that a company gave away his invention in 3D to open doors without using your hands. Now, a website that can predict if you have the coronavirus hearing coughs.

The main symptoms of coronavirus are at high fever, cough, and breathing problems, similar to a common flu. Therefore, it is difficult to know if a person with these symptoms is infected or not, unless the approved test is performed. To help in this matter, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania (United States) They have created a web page that tells you the probability of being infected with the coronavirus by hearing coughs, and that we have discovered thanks to Omicrono.

A new method of detecting the coronavirus in which you only need a computer or phone and a microphone. Its operation is simple, you just need to access the web, create an account and login. Then, all you have to do is click on the Create button, insert some personal data -such as age, weight and height- and start a recording that will be automatically analyzed by the system. To start recording, press the microphone icon, and to stop recording, press it again.

A system powered by Artificial Intelligence that analyzes voice and cough

As we have already mentioned, the web is based on cough, one of the main symptoms of coronavirus, so it is essential to have a microphone installed. When recording starts, this method asks you to cough three times and that a vowel is then maintained as long as possible, a test that serves to measure the lung capacity of people. In total the test of this web lasts about five minutes, and also asks the user to perform different tests, such as saying the letters of the alphabet in a continuous way.

A system powered by Artificial Intelligence that analyzes voice and cough and it offers a score on a scale of 1 to 10 that indicates the probability of being infected with the coronavirus. The higher the score, the greater the probability that the person is infected. It is important to note that this website does not say if you have the coronavirus, since it is not a diagnostic website nor does it replace a real test. Therefore, it is always advisable to contact medical services if you have any of the symptoms.

It is even worth mentioning that this system is still under development, so it will improve as more data is obtained from healthy and infected individuals. For this reason, researchers encourage all people to contribute to the project. A website that only presents a probability based on what is known about how the coronavirus affects people’s breathing.

