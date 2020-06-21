All of us who regularly work or have fun with social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube especially when creating images or graphics for these platforms, we need to know the ideal dimensions depending on where and how we are going to publish a creative.

SocialSizes.io en a very practical and visual website that provides us with all sizes of images and videos from social networks and platforms Most common: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitch, WhatsApp, App Store, TikTok, ProductHunt, VK and Play Store.

In addition to indicating the sizes, SocialSizes.io also provides us with the templates with the appropriate dimensions for each platform to start directly creating

But not only that: SocialSizes.io, thanks to its latest update, also provides us templates for Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD and Photoshop with which to create the designs we want for all the mentioned sites, in all the sizes they comprise. We don’t even have to create the base.

Image and video sizes for social networks

SocialSizes.io It is a website created by a freelance UX designer and partner of the startup Sportmonda, called Peter, who one day got tired of having to search every two by three for the perfect dimensions for each social network in blogs of all kinds.

“The goal was to make it as easy as possible to get image and video sizes for the world’s largest social media networks”, Explain. It launched a first version of the website in January 2019 and is now in its third evolution, in which it has included the templates that we have discussed for various graphic design programs.

This website, of course, is free. Although, yes, Peter treats her with great care and keeps her up-to-date, updating the information he supplies and the templates as soon as he learns that the dimensions have changed on any platform.. In addition, it also offers a monthly newsletter by mail notifying of news and providing tips, tricks and news relevant to designers.