         This website lets you know which satellites you will be able to see from your home with the naked eye in the coming days

The night sky is wonderful. If we are lucky enough to live in a place without too much pollution, neither light nor atmospheric, nights can become a show starring planets and satellites.

Both natural satellites, there is the moon, as well as artificial. The latter are what allow us to glimpse the extremely useful See a Satellite Tonight website created by James Darpinian, graphics and computer vision engineer at Google.

See a Satellite Tonight lets you know in advance which artificial satellites you will be able to see from your home in the coming days

Anticipating the sighting of satellites

To use the Darpinian website, simply access it, allow it to use our location through the browser, and let it do so. In a few seconds, after locating ourselves on the globe, It will show us information about the satellites that we are going to be able to see in the coming days.

See a Satellite Tonight presents this information in a very complete way. First, in the center of the screen, we can see an image of the globe with our location and the trajectory of the satellite or satellites that we can see sooner. In the image that accompanies this article, for example, a user from Madrid is indicated that tonight he will be able to observe the passage of sixty satellites from Elon Musk’s Starlink project.

The website shows us a recreation of the vision we will have and the path of the satellites passing through the vicinity of our location

This information is accompanied by warnings about, for example, the weather that can make it difficult for us to see. Likewise, the web also shows us on the right a recreation of the vision we will have depending on which direction we look, being able to navigate through it and see it in full screen; as well as satellite sighting programming, to call it that.

Just click on the days that appear in that column that we can see on the left of the web interface See a Satellite Tonight to discover what other satellites will be able to be seen in the coming nights. Specifically, in the next five days.

