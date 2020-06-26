The Internet is full of amazing and bizarre corners, and ‘Your World of Text’ is a good example of this. Is about an infinite text grid, which can be reviewed and edited by anyone in real time.

We can only add plain text, no images. We can edit the main website itself, but I think the interesting thing begins when you discover the subpages created by others users or start your own.

A desert of words, numbers and symbols

In fact, while writing this post I kept the main web in a tab (always visible). I have checked as different users wrote and erased what others had written (the vast majority somewhat crude and childish phrases).

To create your own infinite “text world”, you simply have to type a word at the end of “https://www.yourworldoftext.com/”. For example: https://www.yourworldoftext.com/genbeta.

That means you can test to see if there are any subpages, and I was surprised to find pages full of comments and drawings in ASCII Art. For example, “Windows” (full of windows of the operating system and errors) or “food” (in which I currently see a kind of toast) or “happy” (full of positive messages).

And if that was not enough, you can move in all directions: up, down, left or right. That means that this website is a kind of desert made up of letters, numbers and symbols that change in real time.

“Changes made by other people appear on your screen as they happen. They all start at the same place, but you can move around the world with the mouse.”

Your World of Text is a project created by Andrew Badr. As it is several years old and with some popularity, we will surely find hundreds of pages that users from all over the world have passed (or are passing).

