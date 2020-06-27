Aquarium (Аква́риум) is a russian rock band formed in 1972 in St. Petersburg. Psychedelia is an important part of this legendary formation, and it is something that can be perfectly verified on its website.

This website offers us a virtual world in which the user can fully immerse himself in the music and art of the group, in an amazing visual and sound experience. Of course, we recommend that people with epilepsy or who get dizzy easily avoid visiting this page.

A three-dimensional journey that never repeats

Not many bands can boast that having a page offers a three-dimensional journey in which to enjoy the music they have created over four decades.

The experience is full of symbols taken from the work they have been launching (They will be familiar to those who are fans of the band). They recommend that we use headphones and to advance it will be as simple as using the mouse or the trackpad.

As we can see, this journey is infinite, and the music and the environment change as we go. Also, between song and song, the founder of the group (Boris Grebenshchikov) is in charge of reading phrases taken from the most famous spiritual books of humanity.

I think one of the most interesting points of this proposal is that the website is generated randomly and is modified according to the progress, which means that we will never have the same experience.

For those who want to know a little more about this band, the website also offers the possibility to see the different albums they have released, musicians who have collaborated with Aquarium and the concerts they have currently scheduled.

