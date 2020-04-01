If Netflix, HBO and Disney + is not enough to hold you during confinement, we bring you a tool from where you can watch live concerts from home. The leisure offer at home is increasing precisely because of the coronavirus, and this website – which was created precisely after the confinements carried out in many countries – is responsible for collecting and bringing together all those concerts that the artists will perform online.

What this interesting initiative aims to do is, specifically, make quarantines a little more bearable during the time that we are obliged to be at home, and that people can find something to do during the time that they must remain locked up. We can even attend concerts with our friends if we take a little imagination and organize ourselves and meet for a joint video call. This is something similar to what we can do with streaming apps: watch the same chapter of Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video with our friends, even if we are in different countries.

Live music, but from home

The web, Converts At Home not only shows concerts and festivals of well-known artists and others not that are not so much, but also indicates through which web pages or services we can see them. Some of them can be seen from the website itself, but in others we will be redirected to the artists’ Instagram or Facebook pages.

Estopa announces concert at home 🎸🏠 tomorrow V27Mar just after the hour of applause for the toilets from the balconies. Conciertos # concertsencasa #conciertoencasa #streaming #Yomequedoencasahttps: //t.co/22Xu1Mnfzg pic.twitter.com/4dQwDb7uRe

– Concerts at Casa.com (@ConciertosCasa) March 26, 2020

As if we were going to a concert or a real festival, on the web we will even find even the event poster. However, the vast majority of the concerts listed are free – in fact, and when we consulted the web, only one was paid. Although we cannot attend a face-to-face concert – they are temporarily banned in Spain due to the COVID-19 – it is possible to enjoy a good concert from bed or on the sofa at home.

This initiative has been created by the same company that is behind ConciertosEnGranada, a very similar digital agenda where concerts and festivals also meet, although this other platform is designed for concerts in its usual way -that is, in person-, although to day Today we can only see all how the events have been canceled due to the decrees released after the coronavirus.

And, if we do not want to be pending on the website, we can subscribe to your newsletter, all the new concerts scheduled arriving at our email. We only need to enter our email and we will receive all the news on a daily basis.

We must also have one very important thing: for those concerts performed after ten at night we must maintain a reasonable volume or at least listen to music with headphones. We remember that in Spain the deadline to make noise is ten at night, although in other autonomous communities or in other countries it could be even earlier.

