         This website increases and improves the quality of your images in a simple and free way

We have already spoken on other occasions about the Icons8 tools, and this time they return with a really useful website. This is Smart Upscaler, a page with which we can improve and increase the size of an image in seconds.

Before analyzing what we can achieve with this website and how they do it, we appreciate how simple it is to use: as easy as dragging the photo and downloading it again enlarged. It will not be necessary to create a user or pay for it.

Artificial intelligence to the rescue

Once we have dragged the image, we can choose to increase it to double or quadruple in size. This is handled by artificial intelligence, and in the following video we can see how it works:

“We use machine learning to recognize patterns and decide what edges and shapes should look like within an image, while increasing overall size.

The truth is that in Genbeta we’ve already tried similar tools, and in my experience this is one of the best I have used, both for its simplicity and its results.

“Your images will not be used or shared in any way”

We must take into account the maximum weight allowed is 5Mb and that the images will be scaled up to a maximum of 3,000×3,000px. I have tried to add some old photographs (which had very low resolution scans) and the truth is that I have managed to increase them and even improve the quality they had.

Finally, they make it clear that all images are stored “safely and deleted as soon as the process is complete.” They state that “they will not be used or shared in any way”.

