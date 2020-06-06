pandemic and when travel has been reduced to a minimum, the resumption of travel will have to go hand in hand with a series of security measures to ensure that the coronavirus does not refloat in countries that have already been freed of endemic cases. “data -reactid = “12”> In times of pandemic and when travel has been reduced to a minimum, the resumption of travel will have to go hand in hand with a series of security measures to ensure that the coronavirus does not re-emerge in countries that have already been freed from endemic cases.

To aid in that transition, travel technology company Avian built a platform called TripsGuard, to help travelers around the world to get up-to-date information on travel restrictions.

Thus, three categories are immediately displayed: Accessible to travel, Closed Borders and an intermediate scale called “Partially open”.

In this way, if, for example, you are planning a trip to Mexico, the platform will show you various items, starting by itself.

Whether it is necessary to wear a mask or not. If there is a request from the local authorities to have an examination upon arrival at the airport. If there is a mandatory quarantine. If public transport is working. And the status of the restaurants.

The site also has an interactive map that allows you to select different regions to find out the current situation regarding borders, restrictions, rules and quarantine information for travelers.

They also show information on the total number of cases and deaths in each country.

Here we simulate with three countries: Mexico, Colombia and Spain:

However, it is important to note that, as they themselves warn, that their information may not be 100% accurate, since they obtain data from multiple sources (which they cite in the section for each country).

Anyway, as an overview it is a good initiative to start planning a possible flight.

