         This website has simple language what you can and cannot do according to the de-escalation phase of your postal code

Spain started on May 4 the de-escalation towards the so-called new normality upon entering all the territories in phase 0 of the plan designed by the Government. This Monday, following the marked route in which we must adapt to coexist with the coronavirus, half of the country has entered phase 1.

For know what to do or what not to do in each phase We can consult the BOE, other official sources such as the Ministry of Health or such interesting, simple and useful tools as Desescalapp.

Desescalapp, “the de-escalation as nobody will tell you”

This web It is designed to let you know what stage you are in by entering the postal code of your home and explain to you, in simple, entertaining language and quite visually, what you can and cannot do in general terms and in the field of mobility and leisure (sport included).

“You will live the moment of finding a table on a terrace, as if you were playing the lottery. And the thing is that if it was difficult for a month of May to get a place, with an occupation of 50% it will be a Ginkana. Go making a list of your 9 best friends, because you will be up to 10 that you can meet at home “, begins explaining Desescalapp.

“We take care of reading, summarizing and explaining in your own words everything you need to know”

In addition to explaining with some thanks how we should live in each of the phases, the service allows us to subscribe to a mailing list with which they promise to keep us up to date with all the news. All the information it provides is naturally extracted from the Official State Gazette. “We take care of reading, summarizing and explaining in your own words everything you need to know,” they say.

The creators, managers and collaborators of Desescalapp, Juan Diego González, José María Nuñez, José Carlos Rodríguez, Alaitz Benito and Sergio SuárezThey accept donations to keep the project completely free. In addition, depending on the amount contributed, donors will receive a detail: a package of stickers for WhatsApp, a tote bag, a t-shirt or all the gifts plus the insertion of a photo of the donor, if desired, on their thank you page.

In addition, they will donate 10% of the donations to people who have been affected by COVID-19 and lack resources.

Share



This website has simple language what you can and cannot do according to the de-escalation phase of your postal code