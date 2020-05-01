         This website creates the longest possible walk in a kilometer around your house

The time has come when Spanish citizens will be able to go for a walk and do sports in a controlled way. After fifty days of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Health has announced the conditions that will be established to be able to walk or play sports starting on Saturday, May 2.

The outputs will be distributed in various time zones to avoid possible collapses and they will be limited, in the case of walks, not to go beyond a kilometer around the home and not to remain in the street more than the established schedule.

unkm.fr shows you what would be the longest walk you could take around your house without leaving more than a kilometer

To see how much is a kilometer around our house we have tools like this, but if we want to go further and discover what would be the longest walk we could take around our home without leaving more than a kilometer we have unkm.fr. It is very easy to use.

Stroll within a radius of 1 km

This website was created in France so that our northern neighbors could calculate what routes they could take when leaving home according to the movement limitations that apply there. However, now it will also help us Spaniards to know how and where our walks can take place.

To implement its utility we will access it from unkm.fr, click on the welcome message that will appear and search for our location. Once found, we will click on our address and we will see a circle around it that will show us the area that represents a radius of one kilometer.

The route we get can serve to inspire the journey of our walks and to know how far we can get away from home without breaking the rules.

To show us the walk, we will simply click on the icon of a few feet that we will see on the left side of the interface, click on ok to allow the use of the location to trace the route and, automatically, we’ll see the longest ride possible.

It should be noted that the resulting rides can exceed 10 kilometers away and, considering that we cannot be away from home beyond the established schedule, perhaps we will not be able to travel them completely at a slow pace. However, the route we take can serve to inspire us and to know how far we can get away from home without breaking the rules.

