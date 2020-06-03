When I woke up this morning, I did not imagine that I would end up talking to a stranger from India about meditation. He is a software developer, and when I say goodbye to him I realize I don’t know what his name is.

And we only had two minutes to talk. That is the proposal of Virus Cafe, a website that proposes “make a friend in two minutes”, so here the rule is to go from “small talk” (somewhat empty conversations).

Here’s how it works: ⁰ 1. You are matched with a random partner for a video chat

2. You’re given a deep question to discuss

3. You have 2 minutes to discuss it! The only rule is: no small talk! – Feross 🧙🏼‍♂️✨ (@feross) June 3, 2020

120 seconds to meet someone

The operation of this new platform is very simple: once we have given permission to access our camera and microphone, it will automatically connect us with another person who may be waiting anywhere on the planet.

The truth is that works very smoothly, and at the top left you can see a countdown at all times that alerts you when you approach the end of the 120 seconds you have.

Further, It is appreciated that you do not have to create an account to start using it. Once you have granted the permissions, in a matter of seconds you will be seeing someone else.

I have spoken with several people, all very nice and somehow related to technology (I imagine they have come to this website, as I have, through Product Hunt).

The developer of this platform, Feross AboukhadijehHe says he created Virus Cafe to “help people trapped at home by COVID-19 (or the US police curfew) to make meaningful connections with strangers.”

The truth is that, in the conversations that I have had we have quickly started talking about things in common, since we knew that we had very little time to do it.

Some more questions: – If a family member murdered someone, would you report them to the police?

– What absolutely excites you right now?

– If you could do away with one societal norm, which would it be?

– What is something you believe that most people don’t? – Feross 🧙🏼‍♂️✨ (@feross) June 3, 2020

If you don’t know what to say, Aboukhadijeh recommends a series of questions What we can do and can help us to break the ice and generate an interesting conversation in seconds:

When have you been the happiest in your life?

Why would you be willing to die?

What is the biggest lie you have told without getting caught?

What is the belief that you had as a child and that you no longer have?

What human emotion do you fear the most?

If a family member murdered someone, would you report it to the police?

What excites you the most right now?

