“Placement advertising” (better known as product placement) is an advertising technique that inserts a product, brand or message into the narrative of a medium: movies, series or music video clips.

As its name suggests, Product Placement Blog is a platform on which collect lots of “paid or organic” examples in thousands of productions along the history.

Series, movies, video clips or animation

When we enter this website, we will see that they are ordered in order of appearance. For example, at the time of publishing this article we find an episode of ‘American Dad’ aired a few hours ago, in which a RadioShack appears (a well-known chain of articles and electronic components in the US and Mexico).

If we enter this example, we will see that several captures of the episode appear, in addition to reporting the date it was broadcast and the season it corresponds to:

At the bottom of the entrance, we will see that there is a short questionnaire, in which they ask us to rate “visibility”, “creativity” or the “attitude” of this ad and the brand in question.

In addition to being able to use the search engine to navigate among the thousands of entries that exist on this platform, we can also dive through the different categories: Movies, TV series, Reality TV, animation, music or foreign productions.

In fact, if we enter the list of movies, we will see that they appear in alphabetical order, and next to them they have placed a number in parentheses, which indicates the number of advertising sites there are in each one.

For example, in ‘Cast Away’ (Castaway)There are ten tickets to Tom Hanks’ 2000 movie of the year: from a Snickers bar, the legendary FedEx package and his faithful companion ‘Wilson’.

As a curious fact, also we can introduce a product in the search engine. For example, it is interesting to see in which productions MacBooks, iPhones or a Microsoft Surface appear.

