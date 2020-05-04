         This website collects more than 120 Escape Room online that we can do totally free and in a group

If something has not gone short, most people in the last month and a half have been online with friends and family. In addition to generic video calls, many groups have played online board games, bingo. Those who were looking for great challenges have made these Escape Rooms online and others, and the truth is that it is one of the best ways to spend between one and two hours breaking our coconut.

The problem is that to find them, on many occasions you had to resort to either Google, where we could find Escape Room online of dubious quality, or to websites with limited lists such as ours or finally to word of mouth. Thanks to Runwilly, an Escape Room social network that has collected more than 120 Escape Room online that we can do for free, without paying anything. There are also paid ones, like those made in person.

Runwilly is a platform where you can “pick yourself” with other escapists, and much more

To access everything the web offers, first we will have to register in Runwilly. For this we will have to give our email, province and town, date of birth, etc. The idea is that all this helps us to find other escapists with whom to play and compete and places to do it. In the end, as with the online Escape Rooms that we will see, Runwilly is a perfect website for face-to-face rooms to make themselves known, and for them to have a centralized place to offer reservations with online payments, etc.

If you are looking to set up an Escape RoomYou can also get in touch with expert designers and people dedicated to promoting its growth, so it is not only a place for users to keep track of their activity, but for all the actors involved in a game. Instead of doing the games with the same team that does not know how it compares with others, the gamification This social network can make our competitive self grow and face tougher challenges than simply escaping in time.

The list of Escape Room online is a novelty on the social network, and as Martín, founder of Runwilly, has launched it “so that people who are fond of escape rooms easily find free online alternatives through a list that we update daily collaborating with the companies in the sector and helping the Escape Rooms by giving visibility. “From the list linked at the beginning of the article we will be able to see what each alternative offers, from time to escape, people to do it and difficulty (from mild to expert).

We can see the complete list with 122 free Escapes and read opinions of people who have already played, who will evaluate from 0 to 6 stars the story, originality, gameplay / clues, and evidence / puzzles. A new alternative to killing boredom while still at home.

