We have been talking about Starlink, the initiative of Elon Musk to build a global internet network with thousands upon thousands of satellites, and in May of last year the start of this project came true with the launch of the first sixty to space.

Since then, SpaceX has been putting into orbit groups of these satellites that, fortunately for the most curious, they can be seen with the naked eye at night from certain parts of the planet for a few days.

And how can we know when to look at the sky depending on where we are? With websites as practical as findstarlink.com.

Searching for Elon Musk’s satellites

To use findstarlink.com, just access the web, search your location either by country and city or by coordinates and hit the Find visible times button.

The place will provide us with information on the next occasions when we can probably see the satellites of the Starlink project from our position. Of course, it should be borne in mind that they are not absolutely specific times or dates because, as they warn, the orbit changes often and without prior notice, so the calculations may not have been updated immediately.

In addition, in the visibility of Elon Musk’s satellites —and others that we can also see looking for their passage from other websites like this one— many decisive factors influence so that these artifacts that swarm through space reflect enough sunlight to shine and be seen.

If you are lucky and manage to see it, you will love the experience. It is not usual to be able to look outside and see in the sky a succession of shining points moving.

