More than once we find ourselves in the need to apply certain basic editions to our photographs. Reduce, crop, rotate, apply effects … Simple tasks that, if we also have to carry out several photographs, guarantee us an entire afternoon in front of the computer with our reference graphic editor.

Nevertheless, we can simplify these tasks in a simple way. How? Thanks to PhotoSize, a website that allows us to reduce, crop, rotate and convert our photographs in batches, free of charge and without installations.

How to use PhotoSize

The first step when using PhotoSize will be to upload our images. Enough drag them to the marked area of ​​the web page or click on it to be able to add them by examining the files of our team. It has no greater mystery.

Next, we will click on Step 2 and then we will have the possibility to apply the effects and the editions that we consider appropriate, also seeing a preview of the changes. We can turn our photos to black and white, give them a sepia tone, adjust the contrast, reduce their noise, increase their brightness, crop them, put them to the right and resize them.

PhotoSize, in addition, allows its use through mobiles or tablets

Finally, with the changes applied, we will click on Step 3, the final step. In this point We will choose the format that we want our images to have from among the dozens available, their quality and finally, indicate if we want them to have any special name. With everything to our liking, we can download the snapshots one by one or download all the photographs at once by clicking on the All photos button.

PhotoSize, in addition, allows its use through mobiles or tablets.

Share



This website allows you to reduce, crop, rotate and apply effects to your photos in batches, free and without installations