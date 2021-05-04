This website allows you to create your own Star Wars intro

Internet is that place where you can find (almost) everything. How could it be less, Star Wars Day also has its little tricks to celebrate it online.

Star Wars Intro Creator is a simple website to customize the famous Star Wars intro with your own text. You just have to press the keys and you can customize the popular header of the most famous science fiction saga in the world to your liking. And become Luke Skywalker.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the operation of this web page is very simple: You just have to write what you like the most in each section and hit ‘Play’ so that the recognized intro of the films, with soundtrack included.

Then you can watch it online or download it and you are ready to feel like a true Jedi.

Google surprise

To celebrate this May the 4th (be with you), the most widespread search engine on the planet has hidden a little surprise: You just have to write the entire phrase -‘May the 4th be with you- and your browser will throw a whole party from Star wars.

