This web browser is faster than Chrome and you’ve probably never heard of it | Technology

An unknown competitor in the race to be the fastest browser has taken the lead by overtaking Chrome. But the safest thing is that it does not sound like anything to you.

Currently choosing a browser is not a complicated task, they all work in much the same way and their performance is even on many levels. What makes the difference is the speed of searches and although Google Chrome boasts of being the fastest, it has long since ceased to be..

The title of the fastest is held by Flow, although most likely you have not heard of it. Unlike Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Vivaldi; Flow is not based on Chromium And, therefore, its development has focused on making it able to take full advantage of the processing power of the graphics and processors of the devices in which it is installed.

And, the key is in the power of the equipment because Flow is not really destined to compete face to face with browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Vivaldi on equipment such as desktop computers or mobile phones. This browser has been designed to work on more modest devices such as the Raspberry Pi.

In a computer like the Raspberry Pi, having a browser that is capable of squeezing the full potential of the processor and the GPU is vital.. But optimization and specific development also come into play. Traditional browsers are designed for computers such as desktop computers, Android or iOS mobiles and little else.

But Flow has been developed with the Raspberry Pi in mind from the get-go and this makes all the difference in overall functionality. Of course, they also have a version for computers and that users can install completely free on their computers. This version is intended to show the potential of Flow in the different teams.

In short, Flow is a much faster browser than Chrome or Firefox; but its development is focused on being a fast search engine that works on more modest equipment such as the Raspberry Pi. The developers have faith that they will soon be able to adapt it and make it work on smart devices like the Amazon Echo.