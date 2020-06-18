Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Season 3 of Chapter 2 of Fortnite began with many important additions. Epic Games and DC decided to work together again in a special collaboration. So Aquaman will reach the title thanks to a skin.

As with Deadpool, Epic Games will regularly launch challenges to unlock cosmetic items related to the aquatic superhero. Some dataminers have already found clues about the challenges and the expected skin, so we already have the first details of how to get it.

Use our creator code: LEVELUP_COM

This is how you will get the Aquaman skin in Fortnite

The wait for Aquaman’s skin will not be as long as it happened with Deadpool’s outfits. To unlock the King of the 7 Seas it is necessary to have the new Battle Pass and level up.

You will need to complete at least 5 different Aquaman challenges to get the big reward. In addition to the skin, other elements such as a loading screen, a spray, the trident, a backpack and 35,000 experience points can be unlocked weekly.

The renowned FireMonkey filter shared an image showing the rewards. Each of them will be given by completing the weekly challenges prepared by Epic Games.

The company has not given other details about it, but here we will have all the information as soon as we know more about the skin. Below you can see the items that can be unlocked over 5 weeks.

pic.twitter.com/jsJc64avIL – FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

In case you missed it: sharks and map changes came to Fortnite

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.