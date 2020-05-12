As you may have noticed, Google is the name you hear almost every day of your life and many people around the world are regular users of services such as Google Search, Google Maps and YouTube, if only a few are named and here you can delete your account Google for life, just keep reading on these lines.

But this great company is not only limited to the web since you cannot get away from the search giant because it is everywhere, literally. It’s on your mobile and the fact that the entire SEO industry is focused on Google is just one example of how powerful the planet’s most widely used search engine has become.

Not long ago, Google made some changes to its privacy settings, which has supposedly made them easier. Still, if you don’t feel comfortable with this digital eye staring at you all the time, the option to permanently delete your Google account is always at your fingertips.

How can you delete the Google account now?

Surely you have already learned how to delete your Google account after death. But it might be possible that you want to get rid of Google tracking and services. If so, you can delete the Google account without any life and death problem. You just have to follow the instructions that we will give you below.

First, you need to go to the “My Google Account” settings and click on the Account Preferences option. Now, go down to find the “Delete your account or services” section. Click on the Delete Google account and data option and then enter your password.

Then, all the information to be deleted will be displayed along with your Google account. You can also download the data dump if you prefer. At the bottom of the window, you can mark the checkbox to permanently delete your Google data. Just click “Delete account” and you can now say goodbye to Google.

This is how you can delete the Google account. This option can be useful in case you want to start again with another account or with another search engine. But deleting your account does not mean that you can erase all traces of your existence that Google knows about.

As a caveat, Google has a habit of frequently changing its user interface. So the steps regarding deleting your account may vary over time.

What will you lose when you delete the Google account?

The losses you will have to bear after saying goodbye to your Google account, could hurt a lot if you like to buy things from the Google Play Store. This is because all your paid apps, movies and other purchases are going to disappear.

In other words, all the data linked to your Google account will be deleted. Including those of services such as Search, Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, Google Photos, and YouTube. In addition to data collected from your Chromebook and mobile devices, Google Chrome, among others.

Can a deleted account be recovered?

If you somehow managed to press the Delete button, but you regretted it and this clouded your judgment, rest assured that this is not the end of everything. You can recover your deleted Google account using the official website after providing some details such as your last known password, answers to security questions, recovery email, among others.

What happens to your data?

It is possible that you can recover your account that you accidentally deleted and also your data. But if you try to recover your Google account after a while, data recovery can be problematic as Google may have purged it. That is, you may have deleted all the information from your servers.

In this way, here is how you can permanently delete your Google account. In case you want to switch to other search engines, you can see that there are some Google alternatives that you can try without any problem.

