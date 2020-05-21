         This way you can activate the exchange tool between Google Play Music and YouTube Music faster

Play Music users are waiting for Google to finally activate the tool with which to move all your music content to YouTube Music, but this tool does not finish arriving. While the wait is over, which may take a couple of weeks, Google has activated a form where you can request early access.

We knew it was a matter of time, that even Google couldn’t maintain two identical music streaming platforms, and in the end it ended up happening: the company confirmed the closure of Play Music to erect YouTube Music as the company’s only streaming service and music library. He also confirmed that there would be a transfer tool, but this has not yet arrived. Do you want to transfer all your content to YouTube Music now? Well there is a way to speed up the activation of the transfer: Google has created an application form.

Ask Google for priority access to the transfer

Google has confirmed in its helpdesk that the activation to all accounts of the aforementioned transfer tool for songs, playlists and favorites, along with the other personal options of Play Music, will still take time to arrive. Google is gradually releasing the tool. AND it could take up to two weeks to reach users, with all the inconvenience that this entails for those who leave behind the dying Google Play Music.

It is not that filling the Google form activates the tool instantly, but it should speed up the activation process. And you just have to do the following:

Access this form. It’s official from Google.

Enter the Gmail address that you use with Google Play Music; and that you will keep on YouTube Music.

Submit the form and you will have advanced in the activation queue, at least in theory.

Through the form Google collects those accounts that need a priority access to content transfer and settings between the two music platforms. And it is an advantage for those who are more interested in moving all their songs now: if you are among them, our recommendation is that you send the request.

This way you can activate the exchange tool between Google Play Music and YouTube Music faster