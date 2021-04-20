In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you practice sports, you will know that a sports watch can help you a lot to measure your performance and improve. Of course, the most advanced models are not usually cheap, so better take advantage of when they are on sale.

Playing sports can have many objectives, from losing weight to releasing stress or simply feeling better, although if what you like is training and improving, you may already be at a level where you need to have all the possible data about your performance.

We are talking about sports watches, with companies such as Garmin, Polar or Suunto at the fore, the ones that are most successful among advanced athletes and triathletes, who know how to recognize their good work at all levels.

So, one of the best-selling sports watch models is the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro, which is obviously not cheap. It normally costs € 599, although it is now reduced to € 549 on Amazon Spain.

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

It is a good offer in exchange for a watch that measures absolutely everything and that will help you improve, competing against yourself and your records without having to do practically anything.

With it you will be able to know exactly your rhythm, how much you advance in each stride, how many beats you have at all times of your training and also take part times and rhythm.

Let’s say is a complete personal trainer, which then uploads that information to the Garmin Connect app, where you can instantly analyze it and compare it with that of your friends and colleagues.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

It not only takes data from running, but also from cycling, swimming and all kinds of sports activities, with GPS included.

We must add some functions that are especially useful and that have nothing to do with sport, such as the control of music playback, Garmin Pay with NFC to pay in stores and emergency notification if you suffer an accident, something that can really save your life and that will be of special interest to cyclists.

It has practically everything that you can ask for from a sports smartwatch and even more, so although its price exceeds 500 euros, it is still a perfect option if you really want your workouts to take a quality leap.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.