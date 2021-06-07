This was won by Diego Boneta for acting Luis Miguel in the series | Instagram

The interpretation of actor Diego Boneta in Luis Miguel: The Series, has been one of the most commented and critically acclaimed but how much did he earn for embodying the “Sun of Mexico? We reveal it!”

Diego Boneta Not only has he earned public recognition for showing all his talent on the popular Netflix series, but he was also recognized this Sunday by “People With Money” as the singer. “best paid” of the world.

As you read it, the also “movie actor” who has performed in Hollywood in projects like “Scream Queens” and “Rock of Ages” with celebrities like Tom Cruise has received a considerable amount of 46 million USD.

This amount would have been received between May 2020 and May 2021, taking an advantage of almost 20 million USD over its closest competitor, as it transpired.

Today the total assets of the actor of American and Mexican nationality is valued at more than 145 million USD, which is distributed in investments in real estate stocks and lucrative endorsements in the Cover Girl cosmetic brand.

In addition, Diego Andrés González Boneta, 30, owns several restaurants of the “Diego, el hambrientito” chain in Mexico, in addition to being soccer one of his favorite sports, he also owns an American football team, the “Angeles de Mexico City”.

How much did you earn for Luis Miguel’s seasons?

According to reports, for starring in the series, González Boneta received 150 thousand USD or 3 million pesos per episode, that is, one million 950 thousand USD just for the first 13 episodes.

For the second installment, the amount received increased to 3.5 million pesos, per chapter, or 175 thousand USD, according to data revealed by the “El Tiempo” portal.

And it is that embodying the “greatest star of the show” inside and outside of Mexico: Luis Miguel, has derived for today’s “Renata Notni’s boyfriend” an international projection with a large audience in multiple countries.

This does not stop here, since in addition, Boneta, also serves as a partner with the interpreter of “Hasta que me perdita” of the series, Luis Miguel, also the actor of the Terminator film, is the executive producer of the series, so he also would be entitled to some percentage of the royalties.

Apparently, and as has been proven, Diego Boneta would be very demanding when negotiating this project with Netflix and defining his salary.

As for Luis Miguel, how much did he earn for fiction?

According to reports that emerged, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, would have collected five million USD for the first season and the second, the figure increased to 15 million USD. A figure that he presumes, far exceeds the 4.5 million that the actor Joaquín Phoenix received for starring in the Joker film with which he won an Oscar.

Today, Diego Andrés González Boneta is definitely at a successful point in his career for the remembered “Rocco Bezauri” his character in the popular soap opera RBD. LuisMi’s series is the project that has catapulted him into Latin America.

Diego Andrés González Boneta, born in Mexico City, first ventured into talent reality shows such as “FAMA code”, later he tried his hand at acting in novels such as “Alebrijes y Rebujos” and “Misión SOS”

Today the singer, who in 2005 launched his own musical production under the name Responde, with a version in Portuguese in 2006 and in 2008 his second album called Indigo, which released two singles, Perdido en Ti and Millón de años.