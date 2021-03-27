This was what Eleazar Gómez paid Tefi Valenzuela to get out of jail

Entertainment

According to the reporter Carlos Jiménez, the actor reached an agreement to pay almost 500 thousand pesos in order to get out of jail, where he faced a judicial process for the crime of equal family violence.

Through his Twitter account, Jiménez explained that Eleazar must pay the amount of 420 thousand pesos to the Peruvian model in three deferred payments.

Together, the actor pledged to authorities to offer an apology to Tefi in the media, in addition to not being able to approach her, the journalist reported and added that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office and the singer agreed on 5 points for the release of the artist.