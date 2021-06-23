This was Wander Franco’s debut in the Major Leagues with the Tampa Rays

The dominican Wander franco had a debut that any prospect would like to have in the Big leagues.

Debuting against a team like the Red Sox, having the weight of being the 11th prospect where he knew he was going to have a lot of pressure, was no excuse for him to Wander franco fail to.

In his first turn against Eduardo Rodríguez’s shipments, Wander Franco walked, marking the first time that he stepped on a pad and managed to score in the race for the first time at a certain level.

Down 0-2, Wander Franco works a walk in his first PA. Watch on #MLBTV ➡ https://t.co/5QM74pz78V pic.twitter.com/ro4Q8aYvSG – MLB.TV (@MLBTV) June 22, 2021

In his second turn he was dominated and retired by Eduardo Rodríguez.

However, in his third turn he went to bat with the score 5-2 up the rivals and two runners in scoring position, firing a 392-foot home run that came 95 miles from his bat, thus adding his first RBIs, home run. and hit.

#WanderFranco Pa the street, first shift. pic.twitter.com/OHQ2PpNSaV – Cesar Bolívar Vasquez Feliz (@ CesarBolvarVas1) June 23, 2021

In his third shift of the night he sounded a solo double against a Red Sox reliever, adding his first double in the majors and his second hit on the day of his debut.