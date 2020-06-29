The coronavirus pandemic has caused thousands of deaths worldwide, including the United States of America, where more than 120,000 people have died. WWE has moved on despite the fact that all sports and entertainment have stopped. WWE President Vince McMahon has decided to hold all weekly shows and monthly PPVs.

Wrestling Observer Live’s Brian Alvarez recently revealed that Vince McMahon does not believe the current situation is “so bad.”

Vince McMahon has never said anything publicly about what he thinks about the coronavirus. He has never said anything publicly. I’ve heard from multiple sources that Vince doesn’t think this is that bad. I hesitate even to say that. I’m not sitting here saying that he thinks it’s a hoax or whatever. There are many people in this country who still believe, at worst, that it is a serious flu. The impression that people at the company have given me is Vince’s mindset. ” (H / T WrestlingNews)

This report comes days after a PW Insider report revealed that the number of positive coronavirus cases in WWE could be in the “two dozen range.”

Vince McMahon on the coronavirus situation

WWE has continued to hold RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the Performance Center, while the PPVs for the promotion have also been held there. McMahon spoke about the situation earlier this year while speaking to investors, where he revealed that WWE is doing its best to keep artists and employees safe:

“We are doing everything we can to ensure safety and make sure the environment is the best it can be.”

But recent reports have indicated otherwise, with a report stating that WWE did not want “fans” at the Performance Center to wear face masks.

Some in WWE have recently been infected, with Renee Young, Kayla Braxton and Jamie Noble testing positive for the virus.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.