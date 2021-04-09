This was the urgent conversation that Philip of Edinburgh had with his son, Charles of England

[Actualización: El duque de Edimburgo falleció a los 99 años de edad el 9 de abril. Esta información que contamos a continuación data del día 1 de marzo] .

Carry almost two weeks admitted to King Edward VII Hospital from the London borough of Marylebone, so rumors about the state of health of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are increasingly pessimistic. And it doesn’t help that his son and heir to the throne of England, Prince Charles, came to visit him to have an important conversation.

In theory, as reported by Buckingham Palace, it was a “precautionary measure” after taking Elizabeth II’s husband to the clinical center felt bad at night, ensuring that he did not respond to the symptoms of the coronavirus (both he and the sovereign were vaccinated in January) and that he was in a good mood.

But 13 days later, this being his longest stay in a health center to date, it is logical to think that, at 99 years old, the king consort could soon pass away. Hence that talk he had with his first-born and that Dickie Arbiter has tried to explain.

Arbiter is the queen’s former press secretary and has opined that it was the Duke of Edinburgh himself who summoned the father of Princes William and Harry to have a conversation with him at the hospital that would light the way for him. the moment of his succession has come.

According to Arbiter, who served the monarch for 12 years, from 1988 to 2000, it is very likely that Prince Philip is concerned with the future of the monarchical institution (there are biographers of the queen who believe that if Carlos comes to the throne it would be catastrophic for the crown) and would like to discuss with his son certain main questions.

“I think it was at the express request of the Duke the reason why the Prince of Wales came to visit him. I would like to clarify some things. The man is 99 years old, and now an infection …”, Arbiter began explaining it assumes “that he will go out, leave and return to Windsor.”

“But there is a possibility that he will die and I think he just wanted to tell Carlos: ‘Someday you will be the protagonist of the family’ “, Arbiter explained about the 30-minute parent-child talk, after which Carlos from England left with glassy eyes (it is possible that he had not seen his father since before Christmas due to the pandemic) but assuring the journalists present: “Yes , okay, they’re watching him. “

Prince Charles on his way out of the hospital where his father, Philip of Edinburgh, is staying.

One of the great reasons for Philip of Edinburgh’s fear of the British monarchy may well be what his grandson Harry did when he left for Los Angeles. Now, in addition, giving interviews to Oprah Winfrey.

The first seconds of the long-awaited talk between the marriage and the famous presenter have come to light and they cannot be more promising in that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not kept quiet about anything: Harry, neither more nor less, feels in these 30 seconds grateful for being able to give that interview with the support of your partner and of many other people, not like his mother, Diana of Wales, Lady Di, when that famous BBC interview took place that still continues to make people talk.