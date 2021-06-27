This was the unusual spin of Bottas in the pitlane

Bottas spun as he exited the Mercedes box 20 minutes from the end of the second free practice session at the Red Bull Ring, and ended up in the middle of the pitlane and pointing toward the McLaren garage.

The pilot reported on the team radio that it had been “tire warm-up”, and his engineer replied: “It wasn’t very good, as it turned out.”

The McLaren mechanics by the box quickly helped Bottas turn the car so he could hit the track as planned.

But the manager of the McLaren team, Paul James, he rushed to speak on the radio with the F1 race director, Michael Masi, to complain about the incident.

Members of the McLaren pit team attempt to assist Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, after he spun in the pit lane

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Michael, that’s absolutely ridiculous,” James stated. “It could have taken our guys from the pitlane and those on the pit wall ahead.”

Masi replied, “Okay, thank you.”

Race control quickly announced that the stewards would investigate the incident after the session, and Bottas and a representative of the Mercedes team had to meet with them at 4:20 p.m. local time, and it was later learned that he will have a grid penalty. Sunday departure.

“I spun, we tried something different coming out of the box,” explained Bottas.

“It was just a few variables of what we normally do with the spinning of the wheel, so I spun.”

When asked about the call to testify before stewards, Bottas said he would be “surprised” if the FIA ​​takes any action.

“It’s a normal mistake, sometimes it happens,” explained Bottas. “I’m sure they just want to understand what really happened.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, McLaren team principal, Andreas Seidl, called it a “scary moment” but was proud that his mechanics had helped Bottas get back on the right track at the Red Bull Ring.

“Obviously it was a scary moment, but in the end things can happen,” Seidl admitted.

“So in the end, all we could do was help Valtteri get in the right direction again with his car pushing him back and forth and back and forth again.”

“I don’t know exactly what happened. It could happen, thank God nothing happened. Let’s move on.”

