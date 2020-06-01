US police officers USA they knelt during a demonstration in Coral Gables, Florida, in response to the recent death of George Floyd. (Free Press Photo: .)

Police officers knelt during a demonstration in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed man who died while being arrested and held to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.

Participants also kneel during a demonstration in Coral Gables, Florida, after several clashes and major cities imposed curfews when the United States experienced another night of unrest.

The riots were concentrated in the Downtown area and Overtown, two of the neighborhoods located in the city center.

The protesters, chanting slogans like “screw the police,” “give Donald Trump or “Get on your knees”They burned several police vehicles and destroyed urban furniture in front of riot police.

Around 22:00 at night (02:00 GMT Sunday), the riot teams dispersed the crowd through the use of tear gas and rubber balls, according to Efe.

No arrests have been reported so far.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez declared the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and so did the city’s mayor, Francis Suárez.

Like other cities such as New York, Washington, Atlanta and Minneapolis, Miami was the scene of various gatherings on Saturday to protest the excessive use of force by a police officer that killed Floyd.

What started around 16:00 local time (20:00 GTM) as a peaceful rally hours later led to clashes between a handful of protesters and the police.

Some of the area’s residents applauded security forces from their balconies once the crowd was dispersed.

A scene that contrasted with the fireworks that lit up the Miami night hours earlier in honor of health workers who continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The peaceful rallies this afternoon were called by Save the Kids and Dreams Defenders, among other civil organizations.

After one of them, in the Torch of Friendship Park, in the Bayfront Park of Downtown Miami, the protesters wearing masks and not always keeping the established distance of 1.80 meters due to the COVID-19 pandemic walked afterwards. to a nearby police station.

“Do not kill us” and “Stop making these persecutions” were the demands in chorus made by some police officers who were watching the demonstration.

The march also sang the phrase that has become a national motto: “I can’t breathe.”

Those were the words Floyd said as he pleaded with the arresting cop, Derek Chauvin, to remove the knee that was placed around his neck to imprison him.

That move later allegedly led to the death of the African American, who has been blamed for Chauvin, who was detained.

Across the United States, at least two people have died in the incidents and dozens have been injured, including many police officers, the target of protesters’ ire.

On the other hand, in Coral Gables, one of the cities with the highest purchasing power in Miami-Dade County, there was another protest this afternoon with dozens of protesters, not without controversy.

The organization Protests Miami decided in this case to summon the Police of that city adjacent to that of Miami, which caused adverse reactions on social networks.

The incident in which Floyd died happened on Monday night, when four policemen went to a site in Minneapolis where it had been reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake ticket.

The policemen found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, according to the official version, he resisted arrest, so one of the officers subdued him by throwing him to the ground and, climbing on him, pressing his knee against his neck while his three companions observed the scene, which was disclosed by videos of passers-by.