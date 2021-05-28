This was the unexpected meeting between Emma Stone, William and Kate Middleton

The reason for such a virtual meeting is linked to the imminent premiere of ‘Cruella’, the Disney film that narrates the origins of the stylish villain of the classic ‘101 Dalmatians’, and of course to all that promotional machinery that the multinational has already deployed to Let no one miss the actress following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie, who gave life to ‘Maleficent’ in two recent films from the factory, when it comes to ‘reinventing’ certain characters of the company that have traditionally had very bad press.

In the case of Emma Stone and her young Cruella de Vil, one of the most striking scenes that both star in the long-awaited film involves speeding on a motorcycle through the streets of London. At a specific moment in the sequence, Cruella walks down the iconic avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, The Mall, while sowing terror in her wake, forcing Emma to give explanations to Elizabeth II’s grandson and the Duchess on account of her ‘recklessness’ as a driver.