The arrival of the Russo brothers The Marvel Cinematic Universe marked a before and after within the franchise, since these directors gave a very special touch to each of their productions, even taking as inspiration films that were very far from this genre to give it a touch much more realistic, such is the case of this character in the third installment of Captain America, since the Baron Zemo It was inspired by the movie ‘Seven’.

One of the big problems that many have pointed out with the MCU are the villains, since many consider that these are very disposable and many times their motivations seem somewhat implausible, but the brothers Russo one of them came to make sense of home, let’s remember Winter Soldier, Helmut Zemo and Thanos, quite memorable villains within this universe.

During an interview with the Russo brothers it was confirmed that Baron Zemo was inspired by the movie ‘Seven’ from the director David Fincher, specifically in the role of John doe interpreted by Kevin Spacey:

“Among the films that have served us as references is ‘Seven’ strangely. We like to mix film genres with each other, so it is easier to escape the idiosyncrasy that dominates the genre of superheroes, if you combine them you end up with something different and fresh” .

Apparently the similarity between the characters of Daniel Brühl and Kevin Spacey it is no coincidence, since both calculators and manipulators, in addition to which both are guiding the others to follow their game without them realizing until they reach an end from which they cannot escape.

We will see the character of Zemo again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since he will be one of the antagonists within the series ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ where we will finally see it with the characteristic purple mask, although there is still no release date for the series within the platform of Disney +.