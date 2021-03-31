this was the transition of power in social networks

This is how Twitter delivers official account control to Biden 1:02

(CNN Business) – As Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, another transition of power took place on social media.

On Wednesday, Biden and his team gained access to a long list of official government accounts on major social media platforms. This includes the @POTUS account on Twitter. At the touch of a button, the Biden Administration inherited a digital megaphone with the potential to generate news and shape the public image of the US Government.

The transfer of these official accounts, which include not only those representing Biden and the White House, but those of nearly every branch of government, emerged as an important aspect of the broader transition of power, especially after Twitter went offline. became the preferred online platform for former President Donald Trump.

Transfer of social media accounts to Biden has ‘great symbolic value’

“It certainly has great symbolic value,” said David Lazer, professor of political science and computer science at Northeastern University. “The centrality of Twitter to Trump’s brand and identity made the moment that much more meaningful,” he added.

Trump used his personal Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, to make important policy announcements, fire employees, attack critics and spread false information. Twitter permanently suspended his account earlier this month after the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill.

In addition to the @POTUS account, which was created during the Obama administration, Twitter transferred @WhiteHouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec to the new administration. Twitter also created a new account, @SecondGentleman, for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Criticism of Twitter’s decision

This is Twitter’s second such transition between presidential administrations, launched in 2006. However, unlike the transition four years ago, the Biden administration did not inherit the tens of millions of followers for each account. . Instead, people using the social network and previously following official White House Twitter accounts or currently following “relevant” Biden or Harris Twitter accounts are receiving in-app alerts and other notifications about the filing process. and the option to follow new accounts, the company said in a blog post.

The decision was criticized from the Bien group. From the environment they said it “unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next. As of Tuesday night, the @POTUS account had around 33 million followers, while the @FLOTUS and @VP accounts had 16 million and 10 million, respectively.

Facebook’s approach

Twitter’s approach contrasts with that of other social networks such as Snapchat and YouTube. These platforms said that the Biden Administration would retain the current followers who have the respective White House accounts.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram transferred the accounts on both platforms to Biden’s team. This includes the POTUS and FLOTUS Facebook pages and the White House Instagram account. These platforms also doubled the followers of Joe Biden’s Facebook page and Instagram account to the official POTUS page and account.

While Biden’s team may not inherit every Twitter follower, it also doesn’t start from scratch. Biden’s @ Transition46 Twitter account became @WhiteHouse, @PresElectBiden became @POTUS, @SenKamalaHarris became @VP, @FLOTUSBiden became @FLOTUS, and @PressSecPsaki became @PressSec.