This was the terrible header that took Busquets out of the game and left him in the hospital

The Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, that this saturday he was transferred to the hospital To undergo medical tests after receiving a blow to the head in the first half of the match against Atlético de Madrid, he has a maxillary cleft, according to the Catalan club.

Busquets, what “Progresses favorably” according to the medical report, specifically suffers “a facial contusion with maxillary cleft “ and its evolution will mark its availability for the next matches.

The midfielder of the azulgrana team had to be replaced by Ilaix, in minute 32, after receiving a header from Savic in the dispute for an aerial ball.

Sergio Busquets made an attempt to continue in the game but the blow, which also caused a nosebleed, forced the change, and the club’s doctors decided to transfer him to a hospital to keep him under observation.