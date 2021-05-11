This was the tender reaction of granny to Canelo’s message

After the reigning WBC, WBO and WBA 168-pound champion, Saul “Canelo Álvarez, will send a message to the grandmother that in each of his fights he lights a candle, the fan reacted emotionally and thanked the gesture shown by the man from Guadalajara.

Through a video, Canelo, I send my thanks to a grandmother who in each of the fights she has, always turns on a candle to ask not to be beaten.

A user of Twitter, shared the photo where her grandmother is seen lighting the candle, accompanied by an explanation of why she does it.

“My grandmother is a fan of Canelo del and every time he fights he lights the candle so that nothing bad happens to him and he wins. I asked what he wanted from Mother’s Day and he said he wanted the Canelo congratulate her. They can help me go viral to give her a special gift, “he explained.

Thanks! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/TSrAe3jQrN – natlarios (@ natlarios1) May 11, 2021

After the greeting of Canelo, The grandmother sent her thanks, at the same time she could not bear the joy for the emotional moment.

Show Player