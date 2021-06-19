This was the technology on board Apollo 11 and it took us to the Moon

There is a month left until the arrival of humans on the Moon celebrates its 52nd anniversary. A historical fact that has been pursuing for more than a decade. The United States overtook the Soviet Union in a dizzying space race. But what is surprising when we look back is that the technology that put 2 men on our satellite while another orbited, it is light years away from what a smartphone currently has.

Why was the Apollo 11 technology revolutionary?

Despite the incredible technological abyss of that mission that we currently enjoy, Apollo 11 had relevance for possessing computers that used microchips. The premiere of these components took place in history in this mission, and came to replace valves as an element of computers. There was still a decade left before home computers started flooding into homes. Until then, computers occupied entire rooms and had a high energy consumption.

To get an idea of ​​how the technology was compared to the current one, the computer that controlled the command module, it had 4 kb of RAM and 32 kb of ROM. Think that your mobile phone will probably have 2 GB of RAM, and that your laptop, between 4 and 8 GB. But what the engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved should not be overlooked. The computer weighed only 32 kilos and cost $ 150,000 in 1969. Today that amount equals $ 1,110,000.

But a computer without an operating system or programs is useless. This was done by the software engineer Margaret Hamilton, capable of putting in place the necessary mechanisms to make everything work. The design had a very clever perspective, a machine running at 85% capacity. The rest was preserved as a safety margin, since it was not known exactly how the computer was going to behave in flight. The way in which this engineer devised the software was based on a robust and highly hierarchical system, in such a way that if any process collapsed, the computer he was capable of making a safe decision. In fact, during the final phase, the computer reported 2 failures, with codes 1201 and 1202. But the brilliant idea of ​​the hierarchy made the descent proceed without further inconvenience and safely.