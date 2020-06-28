The Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini is one of the smallest Android terminals created and it had a screen of only 2.55 inches. Can you imagine a phone roasted in 2020?

There was a time when mobile phones didn’t have 6-inch screens, a time when the only thing that mattered was that our mobile device did not take up space and fit inside the pants pocket. No, it is not necessary to go back to the times when smartphones did not exist and we used only our terminals to talk on the phone and send text messages, because already at the time of Android devices there were such terminals.

Smart but small mobiles. Easy to carry and comfortable in hand. Obviously, these were times when consuming multimedia content on a mobile phone was unthinkable, since the main uses of a phone apart from making calls and sending WhatsApp, was reading email, consulting something on the internet, some casual game and little thing. plus. Hence, tiny phones were a huge claim like this Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini, a phone that we want to remember today thanks to GSMArena

This was the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 mini: a mobile with a screen of only 2.55 inches

Would you buy a phone with a 2.55-inch screen today? Surely not, but back in 2010 the idea was not bad at all. The phones did not have screens like the ones of today and that is that it was normal to find a standard size of about 4 inches. Anything that exceeded this size was practically considered a tablet. Hence, Sony’s strategy was to launch a compact terminal on the market, very small and that would serve for all those who 4 inches were too big.

This is how this Sony Ericsson Xperia x10 was born, a terminal of only 2.55 inches and that despite its small size, it was not bad at the time for the time. Inside it had a Qualcomm MSM7227 Snapdragon S1 processor, 128 MB of storage (it came with a 2 GB micro SD), Android 1.6 upgradeable to 2.1, a 5 megapixel camera and a 950 mAh battery.

But of course the grace of this kid was obviously his size. Measuring 83 x 50 x 16 mm and weighing just 88 grams, the Xperia X10 mini was the perfect device to take it anywhere, making it one of the smallest Android smartphones. All this made Sony have to adapt the Android interface to such a small screen and that is that writing with this Sony was quite a complicated task.

The Japanese brand would solve this error later with the Xperia X10 mini pro, which basically it was the same model but with a sliding keyboard. Keeping virtually the same size and thickness, the QWERTY keyboard was a blessing. And beware, the Xperia X10 mini was a real success to the point of winning several awards for best design.

Of course, nobody today would buy a phone with such characteristics and that is that It really surprises how our vision has changed in just 10 years. Nowadays phones are used to consume a lot of multimedia content, so we prefer huge screens to see photos, videos and series and movies. Now, would you like brands to rescue these « mini » versions but with hardware from 2020? It would certainly be interesting.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co