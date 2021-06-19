This was the scene between Green Lantern and Batman in ‘Justice League’

The Snyder Cut from Justice League still giving something to talk about. Although, to be honest, it’s more because Zack Snyder refuses to let interest in his footage die. After the premiere, the popular director has been revealing a lot of details that, for one reason or another, Warner did not allow him to capture in his feature films. One of them is the encounter between Batman and Green Lantern.

By now, you probably know that Snyder’s plan was for the John Stewart’s Green Lantern had a brief appearance in the Justice League. Do you remember the scene of Martian Manhunter descending from the skies to chat with Bruce Wayne? Well, that place was meant for Stewart, but Warner objected to the vision of the filmmaker because he had other plans to introduce said character.

Now, the fact that John Stewart’s Green Lantern did not appear in the Justice League, does not mean that Snyder does not have material from that encounter with Batman that never saw the light. In fact, during this week he shared in Vero – a social network that only he uses – the concept art of the surprising moment. No one can deny that a surprise cameo of this magnitude would have thrilled any fan of DC superheroes.

Warner stopped the appearance of Green Lantern

Why didn’t the scene between Green Lantern and Batman come true? As Snyder himself hinted, Warner wanted to introduce the superhero in another production. The latter, of course, would no longer be led by Snyder. In the end the director had to give in, because otherwise his footage just wouldn’t have happened and fans would have had to settle for the Joss Whedon adaptation.

“We shot a version of this scene [refiriéndose a la de Detective Marciano] with Green Lantern, but the studio confronted me and said, ‘We don’t want you to do the Green Lantern thing. We have plans for John Stewart and we want to make our own announcement. ‘ So I told them okay, I gave them that. “

Given the many misfortunes caused by the producer, Zack Snyder has not hesitated to publish unpublished material about John Stewart’s Green Lantern. Beyond Concept Art, Early May showed a picture of Wayne T. Carr playing Stewart. Unfortunately the quality of it was similar to that of the Whedon film.

