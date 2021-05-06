This was the rudeness of BJ Saunders that angered Canelo

This Thursday the press conference was held between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, prior to the fight they will hold next Saturday, as part of the celebration of the Cinco de Mayo in the United States, in the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

“Very grateful to the people, the response they have provided. I am proud to bring boxing back to this new normal and I am deeply grateful to everyone involved, ”commented the promoter Eddie Hearn.

For his part Canelo commented: “Saunders He is a boxer with many skills, besides he is left-handed; but I am not the same as six years ago, I am more mature in the ring. I have been involved in many important issues; it’s one more day at the office. I am very happy to be here and as always we will give one hundred percent. I come to win, boxing is my life and that’s how I take it ”.

Coach Eddy reynoso He said: “We have a tough fight against Saunders. They are the two best supermedia what is in the world fighting before 70 thousand people. Gathering so many people is a pride and also to be part of this billboard ”.

Saunders, who is supported by the full WBC champion, the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury, commented:

“I have boxed my whole life, since I was 5 years old. I have been dragged into the gypsy fields. We can all talk about how difficult our childhood was, but I’m here for a reason and it’s to win. Canelo has done brilliant things in boxing, he is a good champion, But she has come across the wrong man On Saturday night we will have a great fight ”.

